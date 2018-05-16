Knoll Inc (KNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) will report sales of $306.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Knoll’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $304.20 million. Knoll reported sales of $268.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Knoll will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Knoll.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Knoll had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $296.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $50,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,913.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Knoll by 89.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 47,051 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Knoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Knoll by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,178,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Knoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Knoll by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knoll stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 160,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,272. Knoll has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $982.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

