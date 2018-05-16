Knight Therapeutics (GUD) Director Meir Jakobsohn Sells 7,800 Shares

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Director Meir Jakobsohn sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.03, for a total transaction of C$62,634.00.

Knight Therapeutics traded down C$0.02, reaching C$8.04, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 69,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,079. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$7.38 and a 52-week high of C$10.43.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. The company's commercialized products include Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for the treatment of visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Movantik for the treatment of opioid induced constipation; AzaSite to treat bacterial conjunctivitis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea; and FOCUSfactor, a dietary supplement.

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.