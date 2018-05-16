KLX (KLXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “KLX Inc. is a distributor and service provider of aerospace fasteners and consumables. The Company operates in two segments: Aerospace Solutions Group and Energy Services Group. The Aerospace Solutions Group provides fasteners, consumable products, and logistics services to aerospace customers. The Energy Services Group provides services and logistics for oil and gas drilling sites. It also provides aerospace hardware, and inventory management services. KLX Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KLXI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of KLX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of KLX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of KLX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.75.

KLX opened at $72.90 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. KLX has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $73.10.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.87 million. KLX had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that KLX will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXI. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in KLX by 2,700.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLX during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in KLX during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in KLX during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KLX during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

