KLR Group Lowers Denbury Resources (DNR) to Hold

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at KLR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KLR Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DNR. Mizuho upgraded Denbury Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS started coverage on Denbury Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

Shares of Denbury Resources opened at $3.80 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 3.13. Denbury Resources has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.65 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. analysts predict that Denbury Resources will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,841 shares in the company, valued at $411,235.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $157,625 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Denbury Resources by 33.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in Denbury Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.