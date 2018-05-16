KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KKR. ValuEngine upgraded KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. L.P. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. L.P. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. L.P. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. opened at $21.60 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.44 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. L.P. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,632,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $305,146,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. by 4.1% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 49,700,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,008,910,000 after buying an additional 1,950,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. by 103.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,132,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,099,000 after buying an additional 9,227,804 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,541,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,185,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,914,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,448,000 after purchasing an additional 801,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,215,000 after purchasing an additional 844,754 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

