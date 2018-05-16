Kitov Pharma (KTOV) PT Set at $10.00 by HC Wainwright

Kitov Pharma (NASDAQ:KTOV) received a $10.00 target price from equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 286.10% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We remind investors that KIT-302, a combination drug intended to simultaneously treat osteoarthritis-related pain and hypertension (a common side effect of stand-alone drugs that treat osteoarthritis-related pain), is comprised of two FDA-approved drugs, celecoxib (Celebrex®), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory COX-2 inhibitor (NSAID) for the treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis, and amlodipine besylate (Norvasc®), a calcium channel blocker for lowering blood pressure. The approval decision date for KIT-302 is May 31, 2018. We consider the China licensing transaction to be evidence that Kitov is continuing to pursue initiatives to optimize the commercial value of its lead candidate, and remain confident that Consensi should be approved by the end of this month. We reiterate our Buy rating and 12-month price target of $10.00 per share.””

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kitov Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Kitov Pharma opened at $2.59 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.70. Kitov Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Kitov Pharma Company Profile

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

