Kingfisher Capital LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo (PEP)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $97.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $138.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 61.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on PepsiCo to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut PepsiCo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.36.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

