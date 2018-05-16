King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Kirby Co. (KEX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,941,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 217,366 shares during the quarter. Kirby accounts for 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $149,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 947,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,285,000 after buying an additional 272,436 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after buying an additional 73,760 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,763,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $318,169,000 after purchasing an additional 61,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kirby from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo boosted their target price on Kirby from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $89.00 target price on Kirby and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In other Kirby news, Director J H. Pyne sold 138,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $12,185,818.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Treasurer Renato A. Castro sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $88,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 257,105 shares of company stock worth $22,665,433 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KEX opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $88.72 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $741.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.64 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

