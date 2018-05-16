King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $40.82 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $40,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,722 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cowen set a $225.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray set a $226.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.67.

In other news, VP Teresa A. Fairbrook sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $384,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $1,673,622.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,552,850.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,176 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,097. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources opened at $203.05 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $199.39 and a 12-month high of $202.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas development company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

