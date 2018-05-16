Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5,457.0% in the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 7,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.61 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

Shares of Kinder Morgan opened at $16.44 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

