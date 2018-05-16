Kin (KIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.08 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Kin has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Bancor Network, CoinFalcon and YoBit. Kin has a total market capitalization of $182.73 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003998 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00739452 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00055206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00146422 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00087964 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, YoBit, DDEX, Mercatox, Fatbtc, HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinFalcon, COSS and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.