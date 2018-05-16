Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Shares Bought by Afam Capital Inc.

Afam Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Afam Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 511.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup set a $94.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

KMB stock opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $104.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 398.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.05 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,672.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

