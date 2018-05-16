Kilroy Realty Co. (KRC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $18,356,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 555,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,476,000 after acquiring an additional 101,933 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Kilroy Realty opened at $72.73 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $72.62 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.54). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin William Smart sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $231,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,908,624.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,983 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

