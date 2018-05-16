KiloCoin Price Reaches $0.0437 (KLC)

KiloCoin (CURRENCY:KLC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, KiloCoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One KiloCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. KiloCoin has a total market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $146.00 worth of KiloCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.46 or 0.01667190 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011632 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015465 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003649 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00016258 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035377 BTC.

KiloCoin Coin Profile

KiloCoin (CRYPTO:KLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2014. KiloCoin’s total supply is 10,025,186,872 coins and its circulating supply is 196,297,971 coins. KiloCoin’s official Twitter account is @kilocoin1 . KiloCoin’s official website is kilocoin.com

Buying and Selling KiloCoin

KiloCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KiloCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KiloCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KiloCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

