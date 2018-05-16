Kier Group (KIE) Receives GBX 1,495.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kier Group (LON:KIE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,495.80 ($20.29).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,369 ($18.57) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($20.48) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.99) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Get Kier Group alerts:

In other news, insider Adam Walker acquired 2,559 shares of Kier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 971 ($13.17) per share, with a total value of £24,847.89 ($33,705.77). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,329.

Shares of Kier Group opened at GBX 1,070 ($14.51) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Kier Group has a 12 month low of GBX 942 ($12.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,505 ($20.42).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc provides construction services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, design and build, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.