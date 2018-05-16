KeyCorp Comments on Tutor Perini’s Q2 2018 Earnings (TPC)

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a report released on Wednesday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Tutor Perini’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPC. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $20.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $990.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.08. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 323.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 65.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $1,113,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,748,120 shares in the company, valued at $127,953,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

