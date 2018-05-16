Key Tronic (KTCC) versus Top Image Systems (TISA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Key Tronic (NASDAQ: KTCC) and Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Key Tronic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Top Image Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Key Tronic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Key Tronic and Top Image Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A Top Image Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Top Image Systems has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Top Image Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Top Image Systems is more favorable than Key Tronic.

Profitability

This table compares Key Tronic and Top Image Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Tronic 0.49% 2.80% 1.41% Top Image Systems -30.77% -50.20% -24.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Key Tronic and Top Image Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Tronic $467.80 million 0.19 $5.61 million $0.51 16.16 Top Image Systems $31.64 million 0.61 -$6.61 million N/A N/A

Key Tronic has higher revenue and earnings than Top Image Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Key Tronic has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Top Image Systems has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Key Tronic beats Top Image Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

About Top Image Systems

Top Image Systems Ltd. develops and markets automated data capture solutions for managing and validating content gathered from customers, trading partners, and employees worldwide. Its solutions deliver digital content to the applications that drive an enterprise by using technologies, such as wireless communications, servers, form processing, and information recognition systems. The company's products integrate information regardless of the source and format of the data, such as invoices, purchase orders, checks, freight and shipping bills, and others. Its solutions deliver the extracted data to applications comprising document and content management, enterprise resource planning, or customer relationship management. The company develops and markets its software solutions to a range of customers that automatically classifies, recognizes, and understands data processed into the organization systems. It processes, validates, and integrates data into ERP, CRM, and workflow systems. Its eFLOW Unified Content platform solutions perform business-critical key data capture, lying within incoming documents, such as paper forms, eForms, fax, image files, microfiche, and electronic. The company serves end-user customers, value-added resellers, distributors, and system integrators. Top Image Systems Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.

