Kevin Bruce Yankton Sells 862 Shares of Varex Imaging (VREX) Stock

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) insider Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $31,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VREX stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 589,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $37.20.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.33 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

VREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 366.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 375,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 294,777 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 335,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 256,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 247,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 238,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,832,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

