Kering (KER) PT Set at €480.00 by Berenberg Bank

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €480.00 ($571.43) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €390.00 ($464.29) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. UBS set a €475.00 ($565.48) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €380.00 ($452.38) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €460.00 ($547.62) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €460.00 ($547.62) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €448.94 ($534.45).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of Kering opened at €381.90 ($454.64) on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($275.42) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($496.90).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.