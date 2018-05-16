Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Jenoptik (JEN) a €34.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.50 ($41.07) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JEN. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($38.10) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($32.14) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.95) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €27.00 ($32.14) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.33 ($32.54).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of Jenoptik opened at €37.02 ($44.07) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €20.68 ($24.62) and a 12 month high of €34.82 ($41.45).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.