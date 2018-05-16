Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Grand City Properties (GYC) a €23.00 Price Target

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €23.00 ($27.38) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.38) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Commerzbank set a €21.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €18.80 ($22.38) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.94 ($27.31).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties traded down €0.08 ($0.10), hitting €20.40 ($24.29), during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,659 shares. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.77) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.98).

Grand City Properties SA operates as a real estate company. The company invests in, purchases, redevelops, manages, and sells residential properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg, Germany, as well as in London. Grand City Properties SA was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.