Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Duerr (DUE) a €128.00 Price Target

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €128.00 ($152.38) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €99.00 ($117.86) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($130.95) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs set a €91.00 ($108.33) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €102.00 ($121.43) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, equinet set a €120.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €110.81 ($131.92).

Shares of Duerr traded up €7.28 ($8.67), reaching €93.62 ($111.45), on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Duerr has a 52-week low of €76.69 ($91.30) and a 52-week high of €120.55 ($143.51).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and offers hardware and software solutions in the area of paint shop technology, as well as software for networking and controlling production systems.

