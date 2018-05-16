Kenneth Duda Sells 11,000 Shares of Arista Networks (ANET) Stock

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.67, for a total transaction of $2,867,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $217,398.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arista Networks opened at $249.55 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $248.64 and a twelve month high of $253.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.11 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 27.23%. equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Gabelli lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

