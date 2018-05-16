Kenneth Duda Sells 11,000 Shares of Arista Networks (ANET) Stock

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.67, for a total transaction of $2,867,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $217,398.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Arista Networks opened at $249.55 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $248.64 and a twelve month high of $253.55.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.11 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 27.23%. equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
