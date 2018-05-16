Kelman Lazarov Inc. Lowers Holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (BIF)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Boulder Growth & Income Fund opened at $10.95 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $10.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Boulder Growth & Income Fund.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.