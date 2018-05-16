Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $2.35 Million Position in Tri Continental Co. (TY)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Tri Continental makes up about 1.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.16% of Tri Continental worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Tri Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tri Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Continental alerts:

TY opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. Tri Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

In other Tri Continental news, Director Pamela G. Carlton acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests primarily for the longer term and its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Continental Co. (NYSE:TY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.