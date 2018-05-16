Kelman Lazarov Inc. Cuts Holdings in Monsanto (MON)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its position in Monsanto (NYSE:MON) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Monsanto were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MON. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monsanto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monsanto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monsanto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monsanto by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monsanto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monsanto opened at $125.29 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Monsanto has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $125.15.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Monsanto had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 17.07%. Monsanto’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. equities analysts predict that Monsanto will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Monsanto in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monsanto in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.61.

About Monsanto

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands.

