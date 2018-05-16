Kelly Services (KELYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

KELYA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th.

Shares of Kelly Services opened at $21.52 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Kelly Services has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

