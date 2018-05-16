Kelly Services Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (KELYA)

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st.
Shares of Kelly Services traded up $0.89, hitting $22.41, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 15,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,411. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.03.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
