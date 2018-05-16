Kelly Services Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (KELYA)

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st.

Shares of Kelly Services traded up $0.89, hitting $22.41, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 15,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,411. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

