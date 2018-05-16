Keith R. Dunleavy Acquires 36,753 Shares of Inovalon (INOV) Stock

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 36,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $366,427.41. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,967.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Inovalon traded up $0.20, hitting $9.90, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 793,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.02. Inovalon has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $9.90.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $92.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.76 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

INOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $4,456,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Inovalon by 69.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovalon by 97.2% in the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,963,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,812,000 after purchasing an additional 968,000 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovalon by 22.6% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,274,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inovalon by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 120,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

