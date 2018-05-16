Kathleen P. Bloch Sells 10,000 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (CTSO) Stock

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cytosorbents traded up $0.40, hitting $9.40, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,777. Cytosorbents Co. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of -0.08.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 88.39% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 725,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 225,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 220,353 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth about $992,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 99,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

CTSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cytosorbents currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

