Kassirer Asset Management Corp Takes Position in Fogo De Chao Inc (FOGO)

Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fogo De Chao Inc (NASDAQ:FOGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 243,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,000. Fogo De Chao comprises 2.2% of Kassirer Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kassirer Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Fogo De Chao as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOGO. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fogo De Chao by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 104,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fogo De Chao in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Signia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fogo De Chao in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fogo De Chao by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fogo De Chao by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 17,149,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $270,101,837.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FOGO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fogo De Chao in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Fogo De Chao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Fogo De Chao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.75 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Fogo De Chao in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo cut Fogo De Chao from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fogo De Chao presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

Fogo De Chao opened at $15.75 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Fogo De Chao Inc has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.15.

Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Fogo De Chao had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $88.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.68 million. equities analysts predict that Fogo De Chao Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fogo De Chao

Fogo de Chao, Inc is a United States-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates upscale Brazilian churrascaria steakhouses under the brand of Fogo de Chao. The Company owns 100% of Brasa (Purchaser) Inc (Brasa Purchaser), which owns 100% of Brasa (Holdings) Inc (Brasa Holdings).

