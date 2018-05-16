Kassirer Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 784,400 Student Transportation Inc. (STB)

Kassirer Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Student Transportation Inc. (NASDAQ:STB) (TSE:STB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 784,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,000. Student Transportation accounts for approximately 3.4% of Kassirer Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kassirer Asset Management Corp owned 0.82% of Student Transportation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Student Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Student Transportation by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,305,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Student Transportation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 939,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Student Transportation by 2,057.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,343,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,548 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Student Transportation by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,806,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STB opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.19. Student Transportation Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $714.30 million, a P/E ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Student Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Student Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barrington Research downgraded Student Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Student Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Student Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.53.

Student Transportation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides school bus transportation and management services to public and private schools in North America. The company offers contracted, managed, special needs transportation, direct-to-parent, and charter services. It operates approximately 290 contracts with a fleet of 13,000 vehicles.

