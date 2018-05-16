Kassirer Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 111,939 Hardinge, Inc. (HDNG)

Kassirer Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Hardinge, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000. Hardinge makes up 1.2% of Kassirer Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kassirer Asset Management Corp owned 0.86% of Hardinge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hardinge by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 176,390 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hardinge by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hardinge by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 313,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Hardinge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 222,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hardinge by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 31,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HDNG opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.85. Hardinge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $18.40.

Hardinge (NASDAQ:HDNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.18 million during the quarter. Hardinge had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hardinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Hardinge

Hardinge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Metalcutting Machine Solutions, and Aftermarket Tooling and Accessories. It offers computer controlled metalcutting turning machines, grinding machines, machining centers, collets, chucks, index fixtures, repair parts for machines, and other industrial products, as well as engineers and supplies high precision, standard, and specialty workholding devices, and other machine tool accessories.

