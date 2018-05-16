Kassirer Asset Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Layne Christensen (LAYN)

Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Layne Christensen (NASDAQ:LAYN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,411 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp owned 0.33% of Layne Christensen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAYN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Layne Christensen by 287.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Layne Christensen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Layne Christensen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,987,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,948,000 after purchasing an additional 46,796 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its holdings in Layne Christensen by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 211,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Layne Christensen in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAYN stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Layne Christensen has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Layne Christensen (NASDAQ:LAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 10th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Layne Christensen had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Layne Christensen will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Layne Christensen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Layne Christensen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Layne Christensen in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Layne Christensen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Layne Christensen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Layne Christensen

Layne Christensen Company operates as a water management, and services and drilling company that provides solutions for the water, mineral, and energy markets. The company's Water Resources segment offers water-related products and services, including hydrologic design, source of supply exploration, well and intake construction, and well and pump maintenance and rehabilitation services.

