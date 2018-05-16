Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $18.88

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 24742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

The company has a market cap of $907.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 3.62.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 million. analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $42,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $36,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $12,156.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,500 shares of company stock worth $1,058,845. 14.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 761.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

