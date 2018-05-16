Karp Capital Management Corp Has $5.13 Million Stake in ISHARES DOW JONES US MEDICAL DEV.(ETF) (IHI)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ISHARES DOW JONES US MEDICAL DEV.(ETF) (BMV:IHI) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. ISHARES DOW JONES US MEDICAL DEV.(ETF) makes up approximately 2.1% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.32% of ISHARES DOW JONES US MEDICAL DEV.(ETF) worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ISHARES DOW JONES US MEDICAL DEV.(ETF) by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES DOW JONES US MEDICAL DEV.(ETF) in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES DOW JONES US MEDICAL DEV.(ETF) in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ISHARES DOW JONES US MEDICAL DEV.(ETF) in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ISHARES DOW JONES US MEDICAL DEV.(ETF) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

ISHARES DOW JONES US MEDICAL DEV.(ETF) opened at $194.87 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. ISHARES DOW JONES US MEDICAL DEV has a 12-month low of $2,806.59 and a 12-month high of $3,563.30.

