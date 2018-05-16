Karp Capital Management Corp Has $3.10 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.24% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF opened at $51.17 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 20th.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.