Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 5,515 Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit (PCI)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit (NYSE:PCI) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Credit were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 39,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit by 18.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit by 8.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit by 3.8% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

NYSE:PCI opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. PIMCO Dynamic Credit has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.1641 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund, formerly PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income and capital appreciation is the secondary objective. It will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of mortgage-related securities and other debt instruments of varying maturities.

