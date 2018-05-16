KAR Auction Services (KAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KAR. Stephens set a $57.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research set a $55.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. Gabelli upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

KAR Auction Services opened at $52.92 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $549,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $118,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,552 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

