Kaman Aircraft (KAMN) Director E Reeves Callaway III Sells 1,973 Shares of Stock

Kaman Aircraft (NYSE:KAMN) Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $137,320.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,701 shares in the company, valued at $396,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Kaman Aircraft opened at $70.19 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Kaman Aircraft has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Kaman Aircraft alerts:

Kaman Aircraft (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Kaman Aircraft had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $463.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Kaman Aircraft will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman Aircraft in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman Aircraft in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman Aircraft by 52.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman Aircraft by 66.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman Aircraft in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KAMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kaman Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kaman Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

About Kaman Aircraft

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.