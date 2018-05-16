Juniper Networks (JNPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) will post $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.83 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Barclays downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.78. 262,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,916. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 16,100 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $419,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 2,590 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $67,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,424. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,527,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,799,000 after buying an additional 417,542 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,988,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,162,000 after buying an additional 1,772,303 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,471,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,777,000 after buying an additional 667,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,182,000 after buying an additional 520,449 shares during the period. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 6,264,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,530,000 after buying an additional 216,254 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

