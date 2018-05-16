JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is Key Square Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Key Square Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 965,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase accounts for about 9.9% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $103,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 9,301.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,351,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,662,000 after buying an additional 4,305,449 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,376,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,571,000 after buying an additional 1,915,039 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 62.6% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 4,398,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,070,000 after buying an additional 1,692,999 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 18,506.8% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,097,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,851,000 after buying an additional 1,091,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,805,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,130,000 after buying an additional 1,077,106 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase alerts:

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 864 shares in the company, valued at $95,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.98 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase opened at $113.03 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $390.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a 1-year low of $112.71 and a 1-year high of $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. JPMorgan Chase’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.