JPMorgan Chase Analysts Give Daimler (DAI) a €85.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €85.00 ($101.19) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DAI. Morgan Stanley set a €72.00 ($85.71) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas set a €76.00 ($90.48) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($85.71) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($86.90) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($89.29) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €75.22 ($89.54).

DAI stock opened at €67.00 ($79.76) on Monday. Daimler has a 52 week low of €59.01 ($70.25) and a 52 week high of €76.36 ($90.90).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

