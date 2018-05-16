JPMorgan Chase Analysts Give Allianz (ALV) a €217.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase set a €217.00 ($258.33) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada set a €205.00 ($244.05) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS set a €230.00 ($273.81) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €210.00 ($250.00) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC set a €213.00 ($253.57) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €240.00 ($285.71) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €207.00 ($246.43).

ALV opened at €190.98 ($227.36) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($199.17) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($246.19).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

