Jonathan Corr Sells 589 Shares of Ellie Mae (ELLI) Stock

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) CEO Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $62,380.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,770.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Corr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 11th, Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $55,566.26.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Jonathan Corr sold 2,306 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $211,137.36.

On Monday, March 12th, Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $55,324.77.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Jonathan Corr sold 3,113 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $288,170.41.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Jonathan Corr sold 3,515 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $324,856.30.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jonathan Corr sold 6,747 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $615,528.81.

On Friday, February 16th, Jonathan Corr sold 11,232 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $1,001,894.40.

Shares of Ellie Mae opened at $102.71 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.35, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.51. Ellie Mae has a 52 week low of $102.02 and a 52 week high of $102.91.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $117.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.80 million. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Ellie Mae will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $58.75) on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ellie Mae by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,371,000 after buying an additional 111,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ellie Mae by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Ellie Mae in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ellie Mae by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ellie Mae by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

