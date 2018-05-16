Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,930,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson opened at $125.13 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $124.42 and a twelve month high of $125.83. The company has a market capitalization of $338.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 25th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Jefferies Group set a $153.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Vetr lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $134.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.23.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

