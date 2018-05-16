Johnson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,812 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 135,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35.

