John T. Mcnabb II Sells 3,000 Shares of Continental Resources (CLR) Stock

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Director John T. Mcnabb II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $205,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Continental Resources opened at $68.30 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Continental Resources by 85.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLR. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ladenburg Thalmann raised their price target on Continental Resources to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price target on Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.