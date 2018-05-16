John Hancock Preferred Income (HPI) Position Lifted by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income (NYSE:HPI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of John Hancock Preferred Income worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income traded down $0.07, reaching $20.67, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,045. John Hancock Preferred Income has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $20.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of income consistent with preservation of capital, and to provide growth of capital. Normally, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.