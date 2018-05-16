John C. Shoemaker Buys 20,000 Shares of Extreme Networks (EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director John C. Shoemaker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $8.67.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.32 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 43.61% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EXTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
