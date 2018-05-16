John C. Shoemaker Buys 20,000 Shares of Extreme Networks (EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director John C. Shoemaker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $8.67.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.32 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 43.61% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 211,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 487,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 414,520 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $1,082,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

